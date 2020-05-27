Orlando College Football Fans: Get Ready for the “Cheesiest Bowl Game in History” At Camping World Stadium In December

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Camping World Stadium is scheduled to hold its 20th college bowl game in December between top teams in the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 conferences. A new title sponsor and a name change means it will be “the cheesiest bowl game in history.”

Cheez-It won title sponsorship for what was formerly known as the Camping World Bowl changing the name of the game to the Cheez-It Bowl for the next three years.

Florida Citrus Sports Director Steve Hogan says the brand is a perfect fit for college football.

“But we certainly hope as proven to be a brand that’s highly active and fun and engaging. And we think it’s going to bring a lot of that to our social channels to the game day experience, game week, and really just all facets of our games.”

Hogan says the sponsorship does not affect the name of the arena, which remains Camping World Stadium.

BREAKING NEWS: Get your cheesy, crunchy, satisfaction on in Orlando this year! #CheezItBowl 🏈🌴 pic.twitter.com/L9cElFv6pi — CHEEZ-IT (@cheezit) May 27, 2020

But he says the coronavirus pandemic might affect how and when the Cheez-It bowl is played.

“And if that calls for us to be flexible about how the game is played, with fans, with no fans, with a date different than you’re accustomed to seeing the post season played all those things are on the table and we’re ready for any of those outcomes.”

More than 4.7 million people watched last year’s game between Notre Dame and Iowa State.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.