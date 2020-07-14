 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orlando City Top Of Group As MLS Tournament Presses On

Orlando City's midfielder Uri Rosell speaks with media ahead of Tuesday's tournament match. Photo: Orlando City Soccer Club

Orlando City Soccer Club will play its second game in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Tuesday night facing off against New York City FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Orlando City defeated Miami CF last week, putting the Lions on top of Group A. The match will be televised on Univision in Spanish, with English commentary available live on Twitter. On the radio, 96.9-FM The Game will broadcast the match in English and Acción 97.9-FM and 810-AM will have the game commerntary in Spanish.

“[NYCFC] has a good team. We understand that and we’re preparing to play against them with the energy, the discipline and the characteristics that we have as a team,” Head Coach Oscar Pareja said. “It’s a long journey and we want to win all the games, but when you develop a mentality that you are positive about, it’s contagious. I hope the boys keep growing and we hope we can keep building going into this match.”

The tournament is held exclusively at the Disney sports complex in front of empty stands. Competing teams are frequently tested for COVID and travel is restricted. Nashville FC and F-C Dallas both withdrew from the tournament due to concerns over positive COVID-19 tests.

ESPN’s Wide World of Sports is also hosting the remaining NBA season, with similar COVID prevention measures.


