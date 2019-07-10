 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orlando City SC Plays Open Cup Quarter Finals Tonight

by (WMFE)

The Orlando City Soccer Club play Wednesday night in the U.S. Open Cup quarter finals. They play New York City FC, currently ranked fifth in Major League Soccer, ahead of Orlando City.

If Orlando City wins, they would advance to the semi-finals next month. The Open Cup offers Orlando City a chance to bring home its first cup since joining Major League Soccer in 2015.

“I think the games where we’ve played each other, they’ve been exciting games,” said Orlando City Head Coach James O’Connor. “Both teams tried to play attacking football, both teams wanted to go forward and wanted to score goals. I think it’ll be a really good game. I think we just need to make sure we have a good understanding of what they’re gonna try to do.”

The game at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando starts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday’s match will be available to stream on ESPN+.


