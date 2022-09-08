 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando City beats Sac Republic 3-0 for U.S. Open Cup title

by AP (WMFE)

Facundo Torres stands behind the trophy after Orlando City defeated Sacramento Republic in the U.S. Open Cup final soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Orlando. (photo: Facundo Torres Twitter)


Orlando City beat Sacramento Republic 3-0 to claim the U.S. Open Cup title Wednesday night at Exploria Stadium.

Facundo Torres  broke through with a goal in the 75th minute, then converted on a penalty to give the Lions their first-ever trophy.

Torres’ penalty kick in the 80th sealed it for the Lions, who had not won a title since joining Major League Soccer in 2015.

Orlando native Benji Michel added a stoppage-time goal.

Sac Republic plays in the lower-tier USL, was looking to become just the second lower-division club to win the Open Cup championship in a quarter-century.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP