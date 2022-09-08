Orlando City beats Sac Republic 3-0 for U.S. Open Cup title

Orlando City beat Sacramento Republic 3-0 to claim the U.S. Open Cup title Wednesday night at Exploria Stadium.

Facundo Torres broke through with a goal in the 75th minute, then converted on a penalty to give the Lions their first-ever trophy.

Torres’ penalty kick in the 80th sealed it for the Lions, who had not won a title since joining Major League Soccer in 2015.

Orlando native Benji Michel added a stoppage-time goal.

Sac Republic plays in the lower-tier USL, was looking to become just the second lower-division club to win the Open Cup championship in a quarter-century.