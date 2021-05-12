 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Officials Say Pfizer Vaccines Are Not Available for 12- to 15-Year-Olds Yet

Orange County officials are asking parents and guardians not to bring children ages 12 to 15 to get vaccinated at county vaccination sites this week.

The county says that children who are 12- to 15-years-old will only be able to get the Pfizer vaccine once two requirements are met.

First, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must approve the Pfizer vaccine for this age group.

And second, the county must receive guidance on administering the shot to these younger patients from the Florida Department of Health. 

Currently, all people 16 and up can get the Pfizer shot at all vaccination sites in Florida. Anyone younger than 18, must have a parent or guardian with them on site.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 12 to 15 on Monday. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

