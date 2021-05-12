Orange County Officials Say Pfizer Vaccines Are Not Available for 12- to 15-Year-Olds Yet

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Orange County officials are asking parents and guardians not to bring children ages 12 to 15 to get vaccinated at county vaccination sites this week.

At this time, please DO NOT bring individuals ages 12-15 for COVID-19 vaccinations. Once the CDC approves, we will update our web and share information on social media about this age group being approved. Stay updated as we make announcements: https://t.co/5hXVu8Gfjz — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) May 12, 2021

The county says that children who are 12- to 15-years-old will only be able to get the Pfizer vaccine once two requirements are met.

First, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must approve the Pfizer vaccine for this age group.

And second, the county must receive guidance on administering the shot to these younger patients from the Florida Department of Health.

Currently, all people 16 and up can get the Pfizer shot at all vaccination sites in Florida. Anyone younger than 18, must have a parent or guardian with them on site.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 12 to 15 on Monday.