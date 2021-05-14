 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Residents Don’t Need to Wear Face Masks Outdoors, As Area Reaches 50 Percent Vaccination Rate

Jerry Demings addresses the media during a press conference, Friday September 25th, 2020. Photo Credit: Orange County Government

Orange County is officially in phase two of its staged approach to lifting its county-wide mask mandate. 

Mayor Jerry Demings says that means residents don’t have to wear face masks outdoors, but are still required to wear them indoors unless they’re eating or drinking. 

But Demings says he strongly recommends face masks both indoors and outdoors to anyone who is not fully vaccinated yet.

“And if you have not been vaccinated, then you should consider wearing a facial covering. You should consider protecting yourself, your family members. If you have children, you should consider protecting them by wearing facial coverings.”

The CDC changed its face mask policy yesterday, saying fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks unless they are taking public transport or in medical settings. 

Demings says they too, also recommend unvaccinated people continue to cover up.

“If you follow the CDC guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated, the guidelines really impact that group the most. If you’re fully vaccinated, they’re saying that you should not be required to wear facial coverings. But if you are not vaccinated, they’re recommending that you do wear facial coverings.”

Demings says he expects the county to reach a 70 percent vaccination rate by July 4th which will effectively end the county’s mask mandate completely. 


