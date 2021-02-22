Orange County Mayor Demings Says County-Wide Health Protocols Will be Enforced During CPAC

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The conference will take place February 25 through the 28th in Orlando.

LIVE: Orange County Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | Feb. 22, 2021 https://t.co/ga2i6cDnvK — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) February 22, 2021

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says county-wide health protocols will be enforced at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando this week.

Demings says attendees and speakers will be required to wear a face mask in public places.

And he says participating hotels will be required to ask employees and patrons to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands.

“They have assured me that they intend to make it a safe environment for their guests and that they will follow the guidelines.”

Demings says if the county receives complaints about non-compliant businesses, strike teams could be dispatched to conduct observations.

The penalties are as steep as $15,000 dollars per violation.

“Our inspection teams have been in those locations historically and done inspections and there is nothing that says they will not go back and do inspections.”

Former president Donald Trump along with Floridan Republican leaders like Gov. Ron DeSantis and Rep. Matt Gaetz are expected to speak at the conference.

Here’s the agenda so far.