Orange County Hot Spots, Rental Assistance Suspended, Florida Sees 100+ Deaths: Your Coronavirus Update 4/2

Florida case data is updated at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.

Updated 6:30 p.m.

More than 100 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida

More than 100 Floridians have died from COVID-19, according to the latest figures from the Florida Department of Health.

Florida has a total of 7,773 positive cases. So far, 990 people have been admitted to hospital, and 101 have died.

Orange County has 458 cases, the most in Central Florida. Orange County has 65 hospitalizations from COVID-19, and four people have died.

Sumter County, home to the sprawling retirement community of The Villages, has 52 confirmed cases. Marion County has 30 confirmed cases.

Orange County rental assistance program receives 30,000 applications

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

More than 30,000 people applied for Orange County’s emergency rental assistance program.

The program, which launched just under two weeks ago, was set up to help 1,500 families pay one month’s rent.

Mayor Jerry Demings said the program will exceed its one point eight million dollar ($1.8 m) budget.

“Over thirty thousand applications,” said Demings.

“That just speaks to really the gravity of the need in this community for financial assistance related to this pandemic.”

Demings said the program was designed to be a stop gap for Orange County residents until federal and state funds are available.

Orange County gets 14% of the personal protective equipment it requested from the state

Orange County has received just 14% of the personal protective equipment it requested from the state.

The County has requested 700,000 pieces of PPE.

Yolanda Martinez, director of the County’s Health Services Department, says about one third of that request is for N-95 masks.

“We do not have to stress the value of the N-95 masks” said Martinez during a media briefing Wednesday afternoon.

“The people on the front lines of this pandemic know the value of this resource to protect their lives, the lives of their families, and the lives of everyone, or maybe- and hopefully not- somebody in this room who might need their help.”

Martinez said the governor’s executive order last month for hospitals and other medical providers to discontinue non emergency procedures was aimed at helping conserve protective equipment, especially masks.

Nearly 7,000 could die in Florida from COVID-19, according to NIHME model

Florida could see as many as 179 people per day dying from COVID-19 when the pandemic reaches its peak.

Modeling from the National Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation show the peak of the pandemic hitting in early May.

“If these models are accurate, which I believe they are, we will have nearly seven thousand deaths in the state of Florida in this time frame,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said in a media briefing Wednesday.

“We have data analytics from local, state and national sources that validates that our stay at home order is an appropriate strategy to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus here in our community.”

Demings said 38 out of 53 zipcodes in Orange County have at least one case of coronavirus.

“There are several zipcodes that stand out as our hot spots,” said Demings.

Those zipcodes are:

32801

32822

32839

32837

32824

32828

Demings said he’ll meet with Central Florida hospital executives Friday to talk about how to further slow the spread of coronavirus by focusing on those hot spots.

“We are planning for what I would call a surgical like strike to stop the spread of COVID-19 here in this community,” said Demings.

Demings said he is pleased with Governor Ron DeSantis’s statewide stay at home order although he says it should have come earlier.