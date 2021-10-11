 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orange County health officials recommend the flu shot to anyone six months and older, as this season is expected to be busier than normal

Photo: Pixabay


Orange County health officials are encouraging everyone to get their flu shot ahead of what is expected to be an especially busy season. 

Last season because of COVID health protocols there were few cases of the flu in the county. 

Orange County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Raul Pino says this means that many people were not exposed to the virus, so this year their immunity for flu will be lower than normal. 

“So the masking, the handwashing, the distancing and everything else that we have done gave us last year probably the lowest flu season that we have seen in recent history. So what it’s going to do, could do, is that many people were not exposed to flu last year. So this year their immunity for flu will be lower than normal.”

Pino says that’s why it’s more important than ever for residents to protect themselves with a flu shot.

“So with that it is important to get vaccinated for the flu starting now. The peak of the season for our area is around at the end of January, mid February.”

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months old and up get a flu shot.

Find a free flu shot in Orange County, by clicking on the link. 


