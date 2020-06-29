Orange County Convention Center Test Site Sets Record for Daily Coronavirus Tests

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spc. Joshua Meeker, from the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, collects samples at the Orange County Convention Center Testing site. The drive through testing site is ramping up capacity this week. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

The Orange County Convention Center test site hit a new record Sunday when it conducted more than 1,700 coronavirus tests. 


1,763 people were tested for coronavirus on Sunday at the OCCC test site. 

Spokesperson Mike Jachles says the average wait time for a standard coronavirus test as of noon is five hours. 

Jachles said with the increased demand for testing, patience and planning go a long way.

“And with the planning what we mean is make sure that your car has a full tank of gas, make sure that your air conditioning works and also  your windows must fully open and close they have to be working as well or you will not be tested.”

Jachles also recommends bringing water and a snack as people must remain in their cars once they enter the site. 

He said the wait time can be longer for antibody tests that require a blood draw. 

“The antibody test is done on site and the results are given to the client in about fifteen to twenty minutes.”

Anyone with a legal ID who is eighteen years or older is eligible for testing at the site. 

The site has already reached its capacity for antibody testing for the day.

