Orange County Convention Center Test Site Sets Record for Daily Coronavirus Tests

The Orange County Convention Center test site hit a new record Sunday when it conducted more than 1,700 coronavirus tests.



1,763 people were tested for coronavirus on Sunday at the OCCC test site.

Spokesperson Mike Jachles says the average wait time for a standard coronavirus test as of noon is five hours.

Jachles said with the increased demand for testing, patience and planning go a long way.

“And with the planning what we mean is make sure that your car has a full tank of gas, make sure that your air conditioning works and also your windows must fully open and close they have to be working as well or you will not be tested.”

Jachles also recommends bringing water and a snack as people must remain in their cars once they enter the site.

He said the wait time can be longer for antibody tests that require a blood draw.

“The antibody test is done on site and the results are given to the client in about fifteen to twenty minutes.”

Anyone with a legal ID who is eighteen years or older is eligible for testing at the site.

The site has already reached its capacity for antibody testing for the day.

#UPDATE @FLSERT #COVID19 Test @OCCC: Antibody test capacity has been reached for today. Active virus (swab) testing continues unti 5 p.m with no limit. Current wait time 5 hours from first checkpoint. We are processing >200 tests per hour. See below before you go: #StopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/L9hSPoZiK5 — Florida Association of Public Information Officers (@FloridaPIOs) June 29, 2020

