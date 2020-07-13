Orange County CARES Act Has Approved 86 Percent of Applicants, Doled out 7.5 Million Dollars to Individuals And Families
The Orange County CARES Act portal closed ten minutes after it opened Monday.
The application portal for the Individual and Family Assistance Program has reached it 10,000-user capacity. Applications are closed for July 13, in order to process submitted applications.
Updates for the program will be posted on social media and on https://t.co/vdn63TbbjH. pic.twitter.com/tUXl07P6QX
— Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) July 13, 2020
The portal for the one-time, one thousand dollar grant for individuals and families opened for the fifth time on Monday.
It reached its capacity of ten thousand applicants within ten minutes.
Since opening on June 8, 86 percent of the people who have applied for the CARES Act grant have been approved.
More than 7.5 million dollars has been distributed and another 920,000 dollars could be on its way.
This could be the last time the portal opens due to a funding cap. But a one-time 10,000 dollar grant for small businesses also through the CARES Act continues to accept applicants.
More than 2,600 applications have been approved for that program and 20.6 million dollars passed out to local business owners.
For more information on the grants, click the link.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity