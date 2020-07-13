 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County CARES Act Has Approved 86 Percent of Applicants, Doled out 7.5 Million Dollars to Individuals And Families

The Orange County CARES Act portal closed ten minutes after it opened Monday.

The portal for the one-time, one thousand dollar grant for individuals and families opened for the fifth time on Monday.

It reached its capacity of ten thousand applicants within ten minutes. 

Since opening on June 8, 86 percent of the people who have applied for the CARES Act grant have been approved. 

More than 7.5 million dollars has been distributed and another 920,000 dollars could be on its way.

This could be the last time the portal opens due to a funding cap. But a one-time 10,000 dollar grant for small businesses also through the CARES Act continues to accept applicants. 

More than 2,600 applications have been approved for that program and 20.6 million dollars passed out to local business owners.

