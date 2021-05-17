 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orange County Convention Center Looking to Hire 150 Part-Time Workers Ahead of Busy Summer Months

by (WMFE)

The Convention Center is planning on hiring an additional 70 full-time workers at the beginning of 2022.

The part-time positions are in fields like event set-up, lighting and sound, and administrative support. 

The Convention Center’s Executive Director Mark Tester says some of these jobs require training, others don’t. 

“You can actually come in at an entry level position and work your way up either into supervisor and/or some other skilled positions like rigging or our utilities department which lays down power.”

Tester says by next year, they’re looking to hire 70 full-time workers, many from this part-time pool. He says the drive to hire workers is a full schedule of events starting this summer.

“We have a really busy schedule of events starting in June through the end of the year. And then after the beginning of the next calendar year, we’ll be looking to hire full-time positions, up to 70.”

All applicants must be at least eighteen years old and be able to pass a drug test.

To apply, visit the Orange County Career Center. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

