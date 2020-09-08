Olympia High School Testing Site Offers Free Coronavirus Tests for Students, Staff After Outbreak Forces Closure

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



A mobile testing unit is offering free coronavirus testing today at Olympia High School.

The Orange County public school was closed because of an outbreak of COVID-19.

Just a reminder we will all be learning on LaunchEd@home until 9/18. Please log on to Canvas in time for the start of first period at 7:20! pic.twitter.com/9BSoVZ4Aum — OlympiaHighSchool (@Olympia_OCPS) September 8, 2020

The mobile testing site run out of the school gym will offer free coronavirus testing for students and staff until 7 pm tonight.

The school was closed on Sunday after health officials confirmed six coronavirus cases connected to the campus which could have exposed dozens to the virus.

Learning has transitioned online to the LaunchED platform for the next two weeks.

Face-to-face instruction along with athletics and other extracurricular activities will resume September 21st.

Free breakfasts and lunches are available daily at Chain of Lakes Middle School from 4 to 6:30 pm through next Tuesday.