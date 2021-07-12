 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Officials across Florida rethink condo inspection policies

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Nadine Shaabana


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Across Florida, people living in the thousands of condominiums rising above the state’s 1,350 miles of coastline wonder if the building collapse in Surfside could happen to their home.

At the same time, officials at the state and local level are talking about what they can do to make sure it doesn’t. While building collapses are rare, local governments are discussing if they need to adopt new inspection policies.

The vast majority of cities and counties don’t require a reinspection of a building once it’s completed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will wait to learn more about the collapse of the Champlain Towers South before deciding how to respond.


