 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


OCPS Superintendent Jenkins Asks Gov. DeSantis to Prioritize Teachers, Other School Staff for COVID-19 Vaccine

by (WMFE)

Photo: Greg Rosenke

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Jenkins says essential K-12 employees should be added to priority groups for coronavirus vaccination. 

Right now, those priority groups include healthcare workers and long-term care residents.

In a letter sent today, Jenkins argues that instructional, classified and administrative staff that come in direct contact with students should also be able to get the vaccine.

She said with more than 18,000 additional students preparing to return to face-to-face instruction in January, vaccinating these employees would protect their health and ensure they’re able to provide critical instruction and other support services.

It would also encourage staff who are currently on leave due to the threat of COVID-19 to return to their schools where they are needed to serve more students.

Jenkins said the district would coordinate vaccinations with the union to make sure the most vulnerable workers get the vaccine first. 

About half of the school district’s 200,000 students will be attending class in person next semester.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP