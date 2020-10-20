 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Number of COVID-19 cases ticking up in Miami-Dade schools

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Leo Rivas

MIAMI (AP) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 90 among students and teachers in Miami-Dade County’s public schools since classrooms reopened for face-to-face learning.

Some parents and teachers worry that the number is significantly higher.

Students returned to classes Oct. 5. Jennifer Desa’s son attends Air Base K-8 Center in Homestead.

She tells the Miami Herald that while robocalls from the school informed parents of cases last week, the school is still not listed on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

On Tuesday, the dashboard said 54 employees and 36 students had tested positive. The teacher’s union is asking the district to be more transparent.


