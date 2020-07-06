 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NewsNight: Florida takes steps to curb coronavirus cases

by NewsNight (WUCF)
This week on NewsNight, the panel, including WMFE’s Abe Aboraya, looks at the steps hospitals and the state are taking to curb the number of daily coronavirus cases reported in Florida. The panel also examines the intersection between the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. And a look at the role of education in building bridges.

Aired on WUCF: July 3, 2020

About the show: NewsNight is a weekly program that gathers journalists from a variety of media outlets across the Central Florida area to dive deep into issues that have a wide-ranging impact in our community. Each week, topics will range from evergreen concerns, like education or the environment, to issues with important timely impact.

Learn more about our partnership with WUCF TV.


