National Hurricane Center Monitoring Areas of Possible Development in the Atlantic

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are monitoring two named storms and a few areas of possible development in the Atlantic.

Although the tropics are active, Meteorologist Dr. Athena Masson says there are no immediate threats to our state.