 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


National Hurricane Center Monitoring Areas of Possible Development in the Atlantic

by Dr. Athena Masson (WUFT)

Photo: Florida Storms

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are monitoring two named storms and a few areas of possible development in the Atlantic.

Although the tropics are active, Meteorologist Dr. Athena Masson says there are no immediate threats to our state.

“Paulette and Rene will both remain over open ocean as they track into the northern latitudes. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast could develop over the next 24 hours, but it should stay away from Florida.”

Dr. Masson also says there is a tropical wave that should exit Africa by the end of the work week. This disturbance is likely to develop into a tropical cyclone, but will pose no immediate threat to any landmasses.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP