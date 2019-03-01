 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


NASA’s Commercial Crew Program Hits Milestone With SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch

by Ashley Garrett (WMFE)

Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft is set to launch to the International Space Station Saturday at 2:49 a.m., a milestone in NASA’s commercial crew program. 

Laura Forczyk with the space analysis and consulting group Astralytical tells 90.7’s Intersection that  expanding the role played by the private sector in lower earth orbit is a win-win for NASA.

“NASA is doing both — they’re both helping themselves by freeing up funds to focus on bigger things, and they’re also helping the private sector to really take over those operations that we take for granted right now that NASA does,” Forczyk said.

With increased involvement by companies like SpaceX and Boeing, NASA will have more time focus on large-scale projects like the Space Launch System, Forczyk says.


