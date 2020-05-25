 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


NASA Gives SpaceX Final “GO” For Wednesday’s Human Launch Attempt From Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon ahead of Wednesday's launch attempt. Photo: SpaceX

NASA said SpaceX is GO for launch Wednesday. The private company will attempt to launch two NASA astronauts from Kennedy Space Center — a first from the U.S. since the end of the Space Shuttle Program in 2011.

NASA and SpaceX completed what’s called a Launch Readiness Review — the final critical milestone ahead of the launch of astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley from K-S-C to the International Space Station.

While all the technical hurdles are just about cleared up, there’s one major thing that could delay the mission: Weather.

“We’re burning down the final paper, all the teams are go. We’re continuing to make progress towards our mission,” said NASA Commercial Crew manager Kathy Lueders. “Now the only thing we need to do is figure out how to control the weather.”

There’s a 60 percent chance that weather at Kennedy Space Center will force a scrub, according to a forecast from the 45th Space Wing.

Still, NASA and SpaceX are pressing on. Bob and Doug completed a dress rehearsal Saturday, ahead of the launch attempt Wednesday.

SpaceX has two additional launch windows on Saturday and Sunday should Wednesday’s launch get scrubbed.


