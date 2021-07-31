Nani scores late, lifts Orlando City over Atlanta United

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nani scored on a late header and Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-2 on Friday night to move into second place in the Eastern Conference.

Nani got behind the back line of the defense to finish Silvester van der Water’s in-swinging cross in the 87th minute.

Orlando City tied it at 2 in the 79th minute when van der Water headed down Benji Michel’s header pass.

Josef Martínez scored for Atlanta 48 seconds into the match, and Kyle Smith tied it in the 43rd minute.