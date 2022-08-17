 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


More monkeypox vaccine appointments will open up in Orange County on Thursday

by (WMFE)

Anthony Madrid receives a dose of the monkeypox vaccine at a walk-in clinic at the North Jersey Community Research Initiative in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)


The Orange County Department of Health is making more monkeypox vaccine appointments available Thursday starting at 8:30 am. 


The online appointment system will remain open until 5 pm. 

People who have come in contact with a positive case, healthcare workers who test for monkeypox or run direct response teams, and men who have sex with men are eligible. 

More than 1,260 people are currently sick with monkeypox in Florida. 

The viral infection is spread by direct contact with sores or linens or clothing that has touched sores. 

Symptoms include a high fever, chills and exhaustion along with a distinctive rash that starts on the face and hands spreads to other parts of the body. 

Here’s the link you’ll need to register.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

