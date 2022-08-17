More monkeypox vaccine appointments will open up in Orange County on Thursday

The Orange County Department of Health is making more monkeypox vaccine appointments available Thursday starting at 8:30 am.

Starting tomorrow, Aug, 18, 2022, the FL Dept. of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) will open its Monkeypox Vaccination Appointment system at 8:30am Monday thru Friday ONLY

The appointment system in located on the DOH-Orange website at: https://t.co/D77VROSzkh @AnnaForFlorida — GOHealthyOrange (@DohOrange) August 17, 2022



The online appointment system will remain open until 5 pm.

People who have come in contact with a positive case, healthcare workers who test for monkeypox or run direct response teams, and men who have sex with men are eligible.

More than 1,260 people are currently sick with monkeypox in Florida.

The viral infection is spread by direct contact with sores or linens or clothing that has touched sores.

Symptoms include a high fever, chills and exhaustion along with a distinctive rash that starts on the face and hands spreads to other parts of the body.

Here’s the link you’ll need to register.