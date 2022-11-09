More hurricane days in the forecast for Central Florida students

Many universities and colleges have canceled class ahead of Nicole.

Valencia College will close on Wednesday at 2:30 pm ahead of Nicole and will remain closed through Thursday.

In anticipation of #TropicalStormNicole, Valencia College will close on Wed., Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. and remain closed Thurs., Nov. 10. Most classes will not meet on Friday in honor of Veterans Day.

Most classes were already canceled on Friday in honor of Veterans Day.

UCF is closed Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the storm. The campus is closed Friday for Veterans Day.

#UCFAlert: We care about all of our Knights and want you to be safe. Weather conditions are expected to worsen in the next few hours, and at that time you should stay indoors and off the road until the storm has passed.

FAMU Orlando College of Law and FAMU Orlando College of Pharmacy are closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Rollins College says it doesn’t expect the storm to impact class, but professors are allowed to pivot to online instruction as needed November 9th thru the 11th.

Tropical Storm Nicole update, Nov. 9: For updated operational hours for dining and other campus services, please refer to our FAQ. Please stay safe during the storm and continue to check for updates.

Please stay safe during the storm and continue to check https://t.co/5xZBQCfnR2 for updates. pic.twitter.com/I5Tl220Lwc — Rollins College (@rollinscollege) November 9, 2022

