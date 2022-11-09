 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
More hurricane days in the forecast for Central Florida students

The view of the intracoastal waterway from Mar-a-lago, former President Donald Trump's club in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Tropical Storm Nicole is forcing people from their homes in the Bahamas and it threatens to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday. It already has shut down airports and prompted an evacuation order that includes Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)


Many universities and colleges have canceled class ahead of Nicole. 

Valencia College will close on Wednesday at 2:30 pm ahead of Nicole and will remain closed through Thursday. 

Most classes were already canceled on Friday in honor of Veterans Day.

UCF is closed Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the storm. The campus is closed Friday for Veterans Day.

FAMU Orlando College of Law and FAMU Orlando College of Pharmacy are closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Rollins College says it doesn’t expect the storm to impact class, but professors are allowed to pivot to online instruction as needed November 9th thru the 11th.

Follow WMFE’s Nicole coverage here. 


