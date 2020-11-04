 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Monique Worrell Wins Orange-Osceola State Attorney Race

Monique Worrell wins Orange-Osceola State Attorney race. (via Monique Worrell Twitter Account)

Attorney and criminal justice reform advocate Monique Worrell has won the Orange-Osceola State Attorney race. She beat Jose Torroella by more than 60% percent of the vote. 

Worrell will replace State Attorney Aramis Ayala in the 9th Judicial Circuit. Ayala did not run for re-election. 

Worrell says she appreciates the support and encouragement that the state Democratic party gave her during her campaign

“It’s been a really tricky one and we just never knew which way it would go. But, it seems that the voters have spoken and that it is their intention to move forward with Criminal Justice reform in Central Florida, and I couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Worrell.  

Among the list of issues Worrell would like to address during her term, are bail and probation reform, ensuring police accountability, and reducing mass incarceration. 


