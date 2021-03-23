 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Miami’s South Beach confronts disastrous spring break

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Brian Yurasits

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s famed South Beach is desperately seeking a new image.

Amid another out-of-control spring break, officials say it may be time to change the hip neighborhood’s vibe as a law-breaking, party-all-night oasis.

On Saturday, officials enacted an 8 p.m. curfew after street parties devolved into fights, stampedes and destruction of property.

Some city officials said they should have taken more stringent measures earlier instead of reacting in the middle of the chaos.

Tourists, meanwhile, say the curfew has put a huge damper on the vacations they had been looking forward to and for which they paid good money.


