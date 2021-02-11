Miami-Dade Mayor Launches Office Of Equity & Inclusion

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Speaking at the Historic Hampton House in Miami yesterday, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the launch of the county’s first Office of Equity and Inclusion.

Today, during the heart of #BlackHistoryMonth, inside the @HistoricHampton House – a venue that openly welcomed Black Americans during a time when they were excluded from other establishments – I had the honor to unveil Miami-Dade’s first Office of Equity and Inclusion. pic.twitter.com/GdHeEQiFHD — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) February 10, 2021

Levine Cava says the office will work to address systemic discrimination experienced by the LGBTQ community, women, racial minorities and those who are disabled.