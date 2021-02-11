 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Miami-Dade Mayor Launches Office Of Equity & Inclusion

by Andrea Perdomo (WLRN)

Photo: Denis Lawley

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say "Alexa, play NPR" and you'll be connected.

Speaking at the Historic Hampton House in Miami yesterday, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the launch of the county’s first Office of Equity and Inclusion.

Levine Cava says the office will work to address systemic discrimination experienced by the LGBTQ community, women, racial minorities and those who are disabled.

“We need to have an office of equity and inclusion because we have not been equitable and we have not been inclusive. And while we have made some progress, we still have a long way to go.”

She says office members will work with community leaders and stakeholders to identify needs and, “level the playing fields” to create access to resources and business opportunities.


