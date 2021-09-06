 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Miami Beach says law-breaking partiers no longer tolerated

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Alexander Popov


MIAMI (AP) — South Beach’s sizzling party scene is about to undergo a massive boost in police presence against unruly crowds and crime.

The city on Friday announced the escalation of policing. The change comes weeks after a tourist eating dinner with his family was fatally shot at a Miami Beach restaurant.

City Manager Alina Hudak says the behavior “can no longer be tolerated.” The police department is reassigning roughly 40 officers to patrol South Beach.

Ten additional county officers will do weekend patrols for the rest of the year. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber says the new plan will create the highest level of regular police presence in the city’s history.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP