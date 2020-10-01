 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Meteorologists Are Monitoring Two Areas in the Tropics for Potential Development

by Dr. Athena Masson (WUFT )

Photo: Hurricane Center

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are monitoring two areas in the tropics for potential development.

Meteorologist Dr. Athena Masson says that these tropical waves could become depressions this weekend but their path and strength remain uncertain at this time.

“Environmental conditions are favorable ahead of these two disturbances. However, the Gulf of Mexico is producing higher vertical wind shear which could prevent these systems from strengthening in the coming days. Regardless, Floridians need to stay alert as October is generally when South Florida sees an increase in direct landfalls, some of which could occur with limited preparation time.”

Although there are many unknowns in this forecast, Dr. Masson reminds us that there are two full months remaining in the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and that remaining prepared for any storm is always a good idea.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP