Meteorologists Are Monitoring Two Areas in the Tropics for Potential Development

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are monitoring two areas in the tropics for potential development.

Meteorologist Dr. Athena Masson says that these tropical waves could become depressions this weekend but their path and strength remain uncertain at this time.