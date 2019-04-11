 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Massive Central Florida Disaster Drill Includes 40 Hospitals

by Christian Simmons (WMFE)
Orlando Health wants hospitals across the country to prepare for mass shootings. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A disaster drill involving dozens of hospitals and thousands of people took place Thursday throughout Central Florida.

Forty hospitals in eight counties participated in the four-hour simulated terrorist attack. It was an attempt to better prepare for a potential disaster.

Matt Meyers of the Florida Department of Health says more than 1,500 student volunteers acted as victims, some wearing makeup to make the situation seem more real.

“We had volunteers from over 60 schools, we worked in eight counties, and did it all simultaneously, so some major accomplishments,” he said.

The drill involved a terrorist attack with multiple events.

“We did a multi-explosion scenario, where we had multiple simulated sites of explosion,” Meyers said. “And we also had an inject of a possible anthrax exposure.”

Disaster drills are run annually, but this was the biggest of its kind ever put on in Central Florida.


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP