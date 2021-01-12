 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Manatee Spotted With “Trump” On Its Back

Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

State and federal wildlife authorities are investigating after a manatee was found with the word, “Trump,” written across its back. 

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it does not appear the manatee was seriously injured, as the word, “Trump,” was written into algae on the animal’s back. 

The Citrus County Chronicle reports the manatee was found Sunday in the headwaters of the Homosassa River, in northwest Florida. 

Manatees are protected under the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act. 

Their harassment is a federal crime, punishable by a $50,000 fine and up to one year in prison. 

U.S. Fish and Wildlife says it is investigating along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. 

The nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity is also offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to a conviction. 

 


