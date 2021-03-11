 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Manatee Die-Off In Indian River Lagoon Prompts Call For Federal Investigation

by (WMFE)

Credit: David Hinkle USFWS

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Central Florida Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy is calling on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to investigate a sharp spike in manatee deaths in the Indian River Lagoon. 

More than 400 manatees have died in Florida since the start of the year, with at least 30 percent of those in the ailing Indian River Lagoon. 

That’s a big increase. The average annual death count during the past five years had been just under 600 manatees. 

In a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Murphy says she wants to know whether the die-off constitutes an Unusual Mortality Event. 

The designation would prompt a federal investigation aimed at determining the cause, minimizing more deaths and examining environmental factors. 

The manatees are believed to be starving, as recent harmful algae blooms in the Indian River Lagoon have led to a widespread loss of seagrass, the manatees’ primary food. 

The manatee was reclassified in 2017 as threatened rather than endangered. Some 7,000 of the animals are believed to be in Florida. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and ... Read Full Bio »

TOP