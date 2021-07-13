 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Man tied to violent prison gang pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Harold Mendoza


A Florida man who was part of a white supremacist prison gang when he served time for attempted murder has pleaded guilty to joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol.

He will be released from jail this week after serving six months for his role in the Jan. 6 riot. Michael Curzio, who has been locked up since Jan. 14, was sentenced to six months behind bars after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

But he gets credit for the time already served and will be released on Wednesday.

He is the first of more than 500 people charged with federal crimes in the Capitol attack to be sentenced to time behind bars.


