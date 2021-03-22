 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Man first to win $15M in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Dylan Nolte

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say "Alexa, play NPR" and you'll be connected.

TALLHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a north Florida man has become the first to claim a $15-million top prize in the Florida Lottery’s new Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery says 57-year-old Richard Morgan claimed the prize last week using a secured drop box located at a Gainesville district office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13.2 million.

Morgan purchased his winning ticket from Jiffy Foods in Homosassa.

The Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme game launched in February and features four top prizes of $15 million. That’s the largest scratch-off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery. Tickets for the game cost $30.


