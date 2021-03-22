Man first to win $15M in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a north Florida man has become the first to claim a $15-million top prize in the Florida Lottery’s new Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery says 57-year-old Richard Morgan claimed the prize last week using a secured drop box located at a Gainesville district office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13.2 million.

Morgan purchased his winning ticket from Jiffy Foods in Homosassa.

The Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme game launched in February and features four top prizes of $15 million. That’s the largest scratch-off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery. Tickets for the game cost $30.