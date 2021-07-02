Man Accused Of Shooting Daytona Beach Police Officer Has Been Booked In Volusia County Jail

The man accused of shooting Daytona Beach Police Officer last week has been booked in a Central Florida jail.

Othal Wallace was extradited from Georgia to Florida this morning and booked into the Volusia County Jail. That’s after police arrested the shooting suspect in Atlanta last weekend.

Video posted to the Volusia Sheriff Twitter page earlier today shows sheriffs from multiple agencies assisting in Wallace’s extradition.

Police transported Wallace to the jail with no issues or incidents, according to the Volusia Sheriff.

Wallace is accused of shooting Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor in the head last week leaving him in critical condition.

Wallace makes his first appearance in court this afternoon.