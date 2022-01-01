Major Giving
Our major donors are a visionary group of listeners who place a high value on intelligent and independent non-commercial public radio. These members are the foundation of it all, acting as major investors and ambassadors for 90.7 WMFE. Their gifts provide the critical resources which allow WMFE to sustain its current programming while keeping an eye toward the future and opportunities to expand and create the innovative programming and online content you so value.
Cornerstone Society members are a special group of friends who annually contribute $1,200 or more to WMFE. By joining them, you too, can help enable WMFE to expand its vision of excellence, develop new programs and projects, turn new ideas into reality and find innovative ways of serving you better.
Cornerstone Society Benefits & Privileges
Benefactor – $1,200-$4,999
Benefits include:
- A dedicated staff member to answer all WMFE 90.7 FM questions and provide personal assistance for any WMFE needs.
- Special invitation to attend VIP reception with local and national public broadcasting personalities.
- Exclusive behind the scenes updates on upcoming programs, services and activities.
- Special “in-print” recognition, if desired, in WMFE publications and on our website.
- Private tour of WMFE broadcast center, upon request.
Visionary – $5,000 to $9,999
Benefits include:
- The Visionary giving level includes all of the Benefactor benefits, plus:
- Priority and reserve seating at WMFE events.
- Weekly recognition on 90.7 FM, if desired.
The McKean Society is named in memory of Dr. Hugh F. McKean who served in 1970 as the inaugural chairman of WMFE’s first community board of trustees.
Dr. McKean was a true philanthropist who championed public broadcasting’s educational potential. The McKean Society is a tribute to the vision and creativity that Dr. McKean helped WMFE shape.
Members of the McKean Society give $10,000 or more annually and have a profound impact on our ability to expand WMFE’s vision of programming excellence.
Join the McKean Society and help WMFE provide independent investigative journalism, in-depth and grassroots reporting and the kind of vigorous debate that is at the heart of our democracy.
McKean Society Benefits and Privileges
- A dedicated staff member to answer all WMFE 90.7 FM questions and provide personal assistance for any WMFE needs.
- Special invitation to attend VIP reception with local and national public broadcasting personalities.
- Exclusive behind the scenes updates on upcoming programs, services and activities.
- Special “in-print” recognition, if desired, in WMFE publications and on our website.
- Weekly recognition on 90.7 FM, if desired.
- Private tour of the WMFE broadcast center, upon request.
- Priority seating at WMFE events.
- Invitation to attend exclusive dinner with local and national public broadcasting personalities.
- Complimentary tickets to all WMFE events and selected Central Florida events throughout the year.
- Three on-air dedications on 90.7 FM throughout the year (upon request).