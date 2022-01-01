Major Giving

The McKean Society is named in memory of Dr. Hugh F. McKean who served in 1970 as the inaugural chairman of WMFE’s first community board of trustees.



Dr. McKean was a true philanthropist who championed public broadcasting’s educational potential. The McKean Society is a tribute to the vision and creativity that Dr. McKean helped WMFE shape.



Members of the McKean Society give $10,000 or more annually and have a profound impact on our ability to expand WMFE’s vision of programming excellence.



Join the McKean Society and help WMFE provide independent investigative journalism, in-depth and grassroots reporting and the kind of vigorous debate that is at the heart of our democracy.