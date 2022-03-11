 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Listen in: Ronald McDonald House of Orlando starts to roll back COVID protocols. Here’s one family’s experience at the home.

Photo: John Mooney


Ronald McDonald House of Orlando has announced it’s starting to lift several of its COVID protocols including limited capacity this month as COVID cases decline. 

WMFE’s Danielle Prieur spoke with dad John Mooney about his family’s experience staying in the house the last three weeks and how it’s been nothing short of a godsend.

Interview excerpts

On his daughter’s illness and hospitalization

“And from that point forward for the next 18 hours it was just a blur to us. But she was she was in septic shock. And there was a chance that we could lose her that night. So it was really just a scary, scary time.”

On what the house has meant to his family

“Like having a room, having a shower, and not having to sleep on the hospital bed is just kind of like a home away from home. It gets you away from all the beeping of all the monitors and interruptions of the nurses and stuff like that.”

On why he won’t stop commuting back and forth from Oxford to Lake Nona with rising gas prices

“Yep. Yep. I might change the cars. We’ll get a motorcycle. Make it easier. Yeah, I mean, we’ll do anything we can to stay here.”


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

