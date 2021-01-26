Legislation Aims To Power Florida With Clean Energy

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



All of Florida’s homes and businesses would be powered with 100% clean energy by 2040 under a new bill in the Legislature.

The measure also makes way for a workforce board to ensure the drive toward clean energy generates high-paying jobs, as the pandemic has pushed the state’s unemployment rate to 6%.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Lori Berman of Boynton Beach and Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando, both Democrats.

“Unfortunately utility companies have huge influence in Tallahassee. FPL, Duke Energy, Teco. These are all utility companies that make major contributions to candidates, both Democrat and Republican,” Eskamani says.

Florida would join a handful of states and more than 170 cities that have set similar goals, including Orlando. The Legislature convenes in March.