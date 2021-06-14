 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Leesburg PD could join increasing number of Lake County law enforcement agencies with body cameras

WatchGuard V300 body camera by Motorola. Image: Motorola via city of Leesburg


The Leesburg Police Department could be joining the growing number of law enforcement agencies in Lake County and around Florida with officers wearing body cameras.

The City Commission will tackle the issue Monday evening.

In recent months, officers in Clermont and Tavares started wearing cameras. So have deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The goal is accountability, transparency and a source of impartial evidence.

Five years ago, only 35%of Florida police departments and 30% of sheriff’s offices used the cameras, according to FDLE data.

In 2020, half the agencies had them.

Leesburg City Manager Al Minner says commissioners debated the cameras last year — but put them off in hopes of federal funds.

“I think ultimately there will be a requirement that a modernized, diversified, well-trained, professional police department will ultimately use body cams,” he said.

Overall, using the cameras will cost about $165,000 a year.

They’re back on the agenda at the request of Mayor John Christian. 

“You know,” Christian said, “in this climate that we’re in — and (for) the advancement of law enforcement — body cameras protect law enforcement officers as well as the residents, protect them from unwarranted claims and also keeps everyone, you know, on their toes.”

 


