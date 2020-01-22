 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Leaders To Give Three-Year Indian River Lagoon Update At Forum

by (WMFE)
IMG_4652

The Indian River Lagoon. Photo by Amy Green

It’s been three years since a $427 million restoration of the ailing Indian River Lagoon got underway, after Brevard County voters approved a half-cent sales tax to fund the effort.

Local leaders will present an update Wednesday evening at a public forum in Satellite Beach. 

Half of the funding is aimed at the nutrient pollution nourishing the harmful algae blooms at the heart of many of the Indian River Lagoon’s problems. 

A harmful bloom in 2016 triggered the worst fish kill in the lagoon in modern history. Another bloom in 2011 left large swaths of seagrass dead. 

Projects include upgrading septic systems and replacing them with sewer systems. 

Other funding has gone toward removing vast reservoirs of nutrient-enriched muck blanketing the Indian River Lagoon bottom. 

The forum will include presentations by Brevard County’s Virginia Barker and Duane De Freese, executive director of the Indian River Lagoon Council. 

The forum starts at 5:30 p.m. at Satellite High School. 


