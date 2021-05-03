Lawsuit wants DeSantis to set a US House special election

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A candidate for the U.S. House seat left vacant by the death of longtime Rep. Alcee Hastings has filed a lawsuit seeking to force Gov. Ron DeSantis to schedule a special election.

Hastings died April 6 after decades in the House.

Now, there are numerous candidates vying for the job in an overwhelmingly Democratic district, but there’s one problem: no special election date has been set by the Republican governor.

One of those candidates for the District 20 seat is Elvin Dowling, who has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to force DeSantis to schedule the election. Dowling claimed the governor’s plan is to “obfuscate, delay and deny.”

The governor’s office did not respond Sunday to an email seeking comment.