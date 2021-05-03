Lawsuit wants DeSantis to set a US House special election

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., speaks during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hastings, the longtime Congressman from Florida has died after a two-year fight with pancreatic cancer. The Palm Beach County Democrat died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, according to his chief of staff, Lale M. Morrison. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A candidate for the U.S. House seat left vacant by the death of longtime Rep. Alcee Hastings has filed a lawsuit seeking to force Gov. Ron DeSantis to schedule a special election.

Hastings died April 6 after decades in the House.

Now, there are numerous candidates vying for the job in an overwhelmingly Democratic district, but there’s one problem: no special election date has been set by the Republican governor.

One of those candidates for the District 20 seat is Elvin Dowling, who has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to force DeSantis to schedule the election. Dowling claimed the governor’s plan is to “obfuscate, delay and deny.”

The governor’s office did not respond Sunday to an email seeking comment.


