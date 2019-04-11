Launch Alert: Falcon Heavy Ready For Thursday Launch Attempt

Weather looks good this evening for SpaceX’s scheduled launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

An attempt Wednesday was scrubbed because of upper atmosphere winds that could have damaged the rocket.

Tonight’s window opens at 6:35 p.m. and remains open until 8:31 p.m. SpaceX is launching a Saudi Arabian satellite the size of a school bus into space.

The Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron forecasts only a 10 percent chance of weather at the pad forcing a delay. A forecast of the upper-level wind — which scrubbed yesterday’s delay — isn’t included in the forecast, but meteorologists track the winds ahead of the launch attempt.

This will be the private space company’s second launch of the Falcon Heavy. The company launched the rocket on a test mission last year.

Large crowds gathered along the space coast yesterday for the launch, causing traffic delays. Officials expect similar crowds during today’s launch attempt.