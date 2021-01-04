 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Lake County’s first-come, first-served vaccine approach falters due to lack of supply

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Lake County’s attempt to provide the coronavirus vaccine to seniors on a first-come, first-served basis failed to fly last week due to a shortage of supply.

Now, the local health department is taking a day-by-day approach.

Administrator Aaron Kissler says his department has learned a lesson after offering the Moderna vaccine to seniors and health workers last week but then only having enough doses for those with appointments. 

“That’s why we’ve got to be kind of on-the-spot and we unfortunately can’t send messages out to far ahead because then people’s expectations go up,” Kissler said. “And then the problem is then when we can’t deliver they’re really disappointed.”

Lake County’s approach is still going to be first-come, first-served. People are urged to follow the local news or the health department Twitter account for times and locations. Kissler says health workers especially should check with local hospitals.

He is glad seniors are eager to receive the vaccine but urges them to be patient because of the lack of availability.

“Unfortunately it’s like, you know, using a garden hose when you need a fire hose,” he said.

Lake County expects a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine sometime this week.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP