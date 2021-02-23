 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Judge Sides With State In Dispute Over Springs

by (WMFE)

Silver Springs. Photo: NPR

A judge has sided with the state in a legal dispute with environmental groups over restoration plans for 15 of Florida’s most important springs. 

The dispute also involves plans for hundreds of smaller springs. 

The administrative judge ruled the restoration plans met legislative requirements. 

The environmental groups, including the Sierra Club and Save the Manatee Club, had claimed the plans did not go far enough. Here’s Mike Cliburn of the Friends of the Wekiva River. 

“The desirable habitat is being out-competed by these blue-green algae that is growing because of the excess nutrients, excess nitrogen and phosphorus.” 

The plans involve Blue Spring, Rainbow Springs, Rock Springs, Silver Springs and Wekiwa Springs, among others. Cliburn says the environmental groups are weighing their options.


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and ... Read Full Bio »

