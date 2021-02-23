Judge Sides With State In Dispute Over Springs

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



A judge has sided with the state in a legal dispute with environmental groups over restoration plans for 15 of Florida’s most important springs.

The dispute also involves plans for hundreds of smaller springs.

The administrative judge ruled the restoration plans met legislative requirements.

The environmental groups, including the Sierra Club and Save the Manatee Club, had claimed the plans did not go far enough. Here’s Mike Cliburn of the Friends of the Wekiva River.

“The desirable habitat is being out-competed by these blue-green algae that is growing because of the excess nutrients, excess nitrogen and phosphorus.”

The plans involve Blue Spring, Rainbow Springs, Rock Springs, Silver Springs and Wekiwa Springs, among others. Cliburn says the environmental groups are weighing their options.