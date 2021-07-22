 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Judge: $150M initially for victims in Florida condo collapse

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Jan Ranft


A judge says victims and families who suffered losses in the collapse of a 12-story oceanfront Florida condominium will get a minimum of $150 million in compensation initially.

Judge Michael Hanzman said at a hearing Wednesday that sum includes insurance on the Champlain Towers South building and the expected proceeds from sale of the Surfside property where the structure once stood.

It does not include proceeds from any of the numerous lawsuits filed since the June 24 collapse that left at least 97 people dead.

Those lawsuits are being consolidated into a single class action potentially covering all victims and family members.


