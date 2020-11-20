 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Jobs report: Osceola’s unemployment rate still Florida’s highest at 10.4%

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Provided by DEO.

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Osceola County still has the worst unemployment rate in Florida.

But its October jobless rate of 10.4 percent is a two-percentage-point improvement over the previous month.

Statewide unemployment improved to 6.4 percent. A year earlier, it was 2.8 percent.

Adrienne Johnston with the Department of Economic Opportunity sees a trend since numbers plummeted in the spring.

“What we’re seeing is a trend of gaining jobs over the month. So for the last six months we’ve added jobs. When you compare us to last year at this time, we are still down over 300,000 jobs,” she said.

The tourism-related leisure and hospitality  sector is hardest hit.

The Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area added 2,700 of those jobs last month. Since last October, though, they account for 85,000 of its 125,000 jobs lost.

The area’s unemployment rate is 8 percent.

Some smaller metro areas have more jobs than a year ago. Ocala added 1,200 jobs and The Villages added 200.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP