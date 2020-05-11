It’s Lunch Time, the Perfect Time for First Responders, Healthcare Workers to Get Antibody Tests at Orange County Convention Center

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The Orange County Convention Center coronavirus test site is offering antibody testing to healthcare providers and first responders. Testing started over the weekend.

150 people were tested for coronavirus antibodies on Saturday and Sunday.

If antibodies are present, it means the person was exposed to COVID-19.

Spokesperson Lauren Luna says the test itself takes about fifteen minutes-from blood draw to results.

“They’ll run that on site. So they’ll go ahead and have you parked so you’ll leave with an answer of whether or not you came back positive or negative for antibodies.”

Luna says there is no limit on the number of tests that can be performed daily. She says the only requirement to get tested is a workplace ID.

“If you’re looking to not wait awhile I suggest you come right after lunch time that’s a great time. Yesterday I watched many people just drive right up and they were able to be tested right away.”

She says people who are tested for antibodies are also required to get swabbed for coronavirus.

The site is open from 9 until 5 daily and no appointments are required for these free tests.

