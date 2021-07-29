 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Coronavirus Cases Surge Again

Coronavirus cases are spiking across the US once more, and Florida is emerging as the new epicenter of the pandemic.

On Tuesday Florida reported more than 16,000 new cases.

Orange County mayor Jerry Demings has declared a state of emergency, mandating vaccinations for county employees and urging residents to mask up.

Meanwhile Disney World is requiring facemasks indoors, hospitalizations are ticking up and schools are reconsidering their rules about face masks

On this episode of Intersection we talk with experts in the field of epidemiology about the latest on the Delta variant of COVID-19, and what people should be doing to keep themselves- and their friends and families– safe.

Joining the program are Abe Aboraya, WMFE health reporter;  Dr. Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security;  Alvina Chu, epidemiologist with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, and Orlando area pediatrician, Dr. Candice Jones.


