Intersection Best Of: Mr. Rogers Walking Tour Of Rollins College

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, the Hollywood film based on the life of Mr. Rogers and starring Tom Hanks opens this weekend. This fictional treatment of the icon of children’s television comes a year after the 50th anniversary of his TV show Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood and follows the documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor.

Before he created the beloved children’s program, Fred Rogers’ neighborhood was the campus of Rollins College. Last year we took a walking tour of the Winter Park campus and talked about his time at Rollins with Communications Manager Jo Marie Hebeler.

The free self-guided tour has returned to coincide with the release of A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood and will be available through November 27th during Cornell Fine Arts Museum hours. More info here.

This Interview first aired on March 23rd, 2018