 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Intersection Best Of: Mr. Rogers Walking Tour Of Rollins College

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

A portrait of Mr. Rogers painted by Don Sondag hangs at the John M. Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhoodthe Hollywood film based on the life of Mr. Rogers and starring Tom Hanks opens this weekend. This fictional treatment of the icon of children’s television comes a year after the 50th anniversary of his TV show Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood  and follows the documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor.

Before he created the beloved children’s program, Fred Rogers’ neighborhood was the campus of Rollins College. Last year we took a walking tour of the Winter Park campus and talked about his time at Rollins with Communications Manager Jo Marie Hebeler. 

The free self-guided tour has returned to coincide with the release of A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood and will be available through November 27th during Cornell Fine Arts Museum hours. More info here.

This Interview first aired on March 23rd, 2018


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP