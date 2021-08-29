 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Ida: Exclamation point on record onslaught of US landfalls

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Florida Storms


Hurricane Ida tied for fifth strongest storm to hit the United States based on wind speed, but the whopper of a hurricane is far more than that.

It’s an exclamation point on a recent record onslaught of 17 storms to hit the United States in the last two years.

It’s the sixth storm to hit this year. And it’s the first time in 150 years that a state has been hit by two hurricanes with 150 mph winds in two years. Laura hit Louisiana last year.

Ida is also one of the most rapidly intensifying storms in hurricane history.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP