I Feel Mars. Move. Under My Feet

Did you know there are earthquakes on Mars. Or would you call them Mars-quakes?

Bruce Banerdt wants to study the seismic activity on Mars. To do that, he’s leading the Mars InSight mission — it’s a lander heading to the red planet in 2018. The mission was delayed due to a leak in one of the sensors. But it’s back on track, targeting a launch in 2018 to head to the red planet.

Banerdy joins us from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab out in Pasadena to brings us up to speed on this martian-quake hunter.